RANTOUL — Grace Hanson, daughter of Mark and Kerry Hanson of Rantoul has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.
The senior at Rantoul Township High School ranks first in her class of 169 students with a grade point average of 5.685.
Her school activities have included Future Business Leaders of America, Scholastic Bowl, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, marching/concert band, solo and ensemble, Drama Club, jazz band, Madrigals, student council and National Honor Society.
School/civic offices and committee chairs she has held include stage manager for The Improv Show her sophomore year, leadership team for FCA as a junior, section leader for Eagle band her senior year and captain for the scholastic bowl team her sophomore and junior years.
Honors/awards include Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) ambassador, Frank the Fish Award (scholastic bowl), letters for both scholastic bowl and academics, honors chemistry award, honors for English 2 award, honors United States history award, chosen by her church to attend the Nexus Institute, Spanish 3 award, Foundations Tech/Engineering Award, AP United States History Award, honors English 1 and 3 awards, solo division I ratings and ensemble division II rating.
She has contributed more than 200 hours to civic and volunteer activities. They include packaging food for the food bank, making dog toys for the Humane Society, making blankets for Project Linus, volunteer work with her church, Halloween Extravaganza, FCA Christmas dinner, classroom set-up, reading to elementary school children, working on a homestead (caring for ducks, chickens, cats, a dog and a garden), working at an elementary school program in Des Moines, volunteer work at HOBY, picking up trash at Brookhill and in Ludlow and dog-sitting.
Her work experience has included babysitting and concession stand worker.
Following graduation, Hanson plans to study music performance and biological science at a university.