RANTOUL — The 2019 Halloween Extravaganza will take place from 5:30-7 P.M. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Rantoul Township High School.
The event will take place in the cafetorium and small gym.
There will be trick or treating, arts and crafts, games and a costume contest.
Candy and prizes will also be available.
RTHS student organizations Future Business Leaders of America, Interact Club, Student Council and National Honor Society, as well as teachers, will be helping at the event.
The extravaganza will be open to children and other area residents.