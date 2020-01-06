RANTOUL — Police are looking for a lone gunman who robbed a Rantoul liquor store of cash late Sunday night.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said a man walked into Colonial Liquors, 219 S. Maplewood Drive, at about 11:59 p.m., displayed a hand gun and demanded cash.
“The suspect began making demands for the money from the cash register and safe inside the store,” Bouse said. “The two employees complied with the demands and gave the suspect currency.”
He said the man fled on foot with the money, the amount of which was undisclosed.
He was described as a black male, 25 to 30 years of age, about 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black gloves and a black and white Halloween-type mask. He carried a dark-colored handgun.
Police encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact Champaign County Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS or the Rantoul Police Department 893-5600.