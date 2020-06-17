RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif — Janet Gray, MMC, city clerk of Rantoul, was elected to the board of directors of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), a nonprofit organization with more than 15,000 members worldwide.
Gray’s official swearing in was to take place during the institute’s 74th annual conference in St. Louis, Mo., on May 20. However, the conference was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gray was sworn in during the IIMC board of directors virtual meeting May 20. Gray’s region represents Illinois, Kansas and Missouri. She will serve a three-year term culminating in May 2023.
Gray began work for the village of Rantoul in 1989 as executive assistant to the mayor. In 1997, she was appointed to serve as deputy clerk.
Gray has been a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Municipal Clerks of
Illinois and Central Illinois Municipal Clerks since 1998. She earned her certified municipal clerk designation in 2006 and became a master municipal clerk in 2009.
Gray graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in 2010. In 2013, she became an IIMC Athenian Fellow and, in 2018, she was named Clerk of the Year by the Municipal Clerks of Illinois.
She has served as district director, treasurer, secretary, vice president, and in 2015-17 as president of the Municipal Clerks of Illinois.
Gray also served as president of the Central Illinois Municipal Clerks Organization. In 2015 and 2017, she chaired the Back to Basic Seminar presented by CIMCO to newly elected clerks. This is a two-day course that covers the basic duties of a clerk and provides a networking system for those new to the profession.
Gray views her opportunity to serve on the IIMC board and as her way of giving back to the organization that has helped her develop and grow as a city clerk.
Founded in 1947, IIMC is a professional nonprofit association with more than 15,000 members throughout North America and 12 other countries, representing municipalities with populations of 1,000 to more than 10 million. IIMC prepares its membership to meet the challenges of the diverse role of the municipal clerk by providing services and continuing professional development opportunities in 46 permanent college-and university-based learning centers. IIMC offers municipal clerks a certified municipal clerk program, a master municipal clerk academy program and other opportunities to benefit members and the government entities they serve. A 26-member board of directors governs IIMC.