Jonathan Gossett of Rantoul has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.
He is a son of Lora Keyes and Tim Gossett.
The senior at Rantoul Township High School has a grade point average of 5.595 and ranks third in his class of 169 students.
His school activities have included Marching/Eagle/Pep Band, cross country, track and field, student council and National Honor Society.
School offices have included section leader for drumline and ensemble, National Honor Society historian and mentor to freshmen.
Honors and awards: Student Athlete Exemplar Award, Tri-Athlete, first team for 4 by 800 track and field, Scholar Athlete Award, Athlete of the Week for cross country, homecoming court, varsity letters for cross country and track, Excellence in Social Studies Award, Excellence in Zoology Award, Excellence in Honors Chemistry awards, Excellence in Honors Algebra 2 awards, Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation Leadership nominee, American Legion Boys State and Excellence in Foods.
Civic and volunteer activities: Serve Day for Christian Life Church; volunteering to help for track and field team at Gifford 5K and Eater track meets; 30 hours for National Honor Society for different forms of service; Fellowship of Christian Athletes Christmas dinners; volunteering for cross country, including extending the mulch path at Heritage Lake and 1-mile races for elementary schools; Madrigals dinners; mentoring in study hall four of the five school days a week; and Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar.
Gossett said he plans to participate in the Pathways program at Parkland College, most likely with an undeclared major, and then enroll at the University of Illinois, where he will major in either Cinema/Media production, Journalism or Global Studies.