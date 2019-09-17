Goss: 'The most unqualified ... candidates ever'

RANTOUL — District 1 Champaign County Board member Jim Goss minced no words in saying what he thought of the new Champaign County department heads at a meeting of the Rantoul Exchange Club recently.
“We elected probably the most unqualified set of candidates ever” in last November’s election, Goss said. “In every case except for one, we elected the least-qualified candidate.”
He said the newly elected officials “have struggled mightily.”
The results appear to be the result of a strong anti-President Donald Trump sentiment.
For county clerk, Democrat Aaron Ammons defeated Republican Matt Grandone, while Laurel Lunt Prussing, also a Democrat, defeated Republican John Farney for treasurer.
Rantoul resident and chief sheriff’s deputy Allen E. Jones, a Republican, lost to Democrat Dustin Heuerman in the race for county sheriff. Another Rantoul Republican, Diane Michaels, who was appointed interim auditor, fell to Democrat George Danos in the auditor’s race.
Dem Darlene Kloeppel defeated Republican Gordy Hulten for the newly created county executive position.
Will Democrats turn on one of their own?
Goss also predicted that while Kloeppel appears to be doing a credible job, county Democrats will push to eliminate the position.
A Republican from Mahomet, Goss said every county board head elected “didn’t know what they were getting into.”
“Some ran because they wanted there to be an opponent,” Goss said. “Some were recruited to run, but very few of them actually knew what their job was.”
That, however, might have been true whomever was elected county executive, he said, because it was a newly created position. Champaign County is one of only two Illinois counties with a county executive.
Goss said he expects when the next election cycle comes around in November 2020, county Democrats, who have a majority on the board, will put forth a resolution to rescind the county executive form of government.
“They got their candidate in, and they don’t like her,” Goss said. “As a matter of fact they get along with her less than we do as Republicans.”
“She’s got a lot of Democrat principles, but she’s a good-government person,” Goss said. “She’s not all about party but more about making government work well. That hasn’t gone over well, honestly, with some of the Democrats who thought their majority would mean they could push an agenda.”
More of a Libertarian philosophy
Goss said while he is a Republican, he leans toward some Libertarian principles in that government should be as small as possible. He said he believes the county should perform only its tasks mandated by the state “and nothing more.”
“We have to provide the jail, protection, take care of roads and run the tax cycle. She is in that camp, generally,” he said of Kloeppel.
But Goss said many Democrats want the mandate expanded to provide social services, and Kloeppel doesn’t agree.
“There’s this urban-rural rub. All the outside areas are represented by Republicans, and all the people inside Champaign-Urbana are represented by Democrats.”
Goss said he doesn’t think that will ever change.
He said he thinks going to a county executive was going to be a challenge whether Kloeppel or Hulten was elected. He said Will is the only other Illinois county with the position, and it took time for it to adjust to it. It has had the post for 15 years.
Goss said Ammons was “in over his head from the get to” as county clerk.
Part of the problem was that almost all of his qualified staff left, he said.
“Most of those people were at-will employees who were likely to get fired anyway,” Goss said, “but a couple of the actual bargained employees left, one being Sasha Green, who was the most respected tax extension specialist in the state of Illinois at 42 years of age. Other counties called Sasha (for advice). She was sort of harassed during the campaign, in my mind.”
Tax cycle, vital records most important
Ammons “likes to talk about voting, but the tax cycle and the vital records are really the most important thing the county clerk does,” Goss said. “I don’t think Ammons realized what the full gravity of the responsibility of the county clerk is.”
Goss said Ammons has recovered “to a certain degree. Hopefully we will see improvement next year.”
Eight school district superintendents attended the August county board meeting to voice their displeasure over the late tax distributions, “which has screwed up every one of their fiscal years, which ended June 30,” Goss said.
Many people blame new Treasurer Prussing, but Prussing said the state got the multiplier to Champaign County late, resulting in the late payments.
Goss is no fan of Prussing, saying, “We have a treasurer who has not reconciled the public bank account since February. I’m going to put it out there that she’s got until Oct. 4. There’s not a financial report that’s been given to the county board or the citizenry since March.
“We can’t even get her to show up at a meeting. Occasionally she’s in the office. I honestly don’t know what I expected, but somebody who served four years in the government, I would expect to handle email; I would expect to handle simple Word documents. I don’t expect her to be a financial genius, although she is an economist, and she will tell you that. But she can’t put together a simple spread sheet.”
Previous treasurers kept county board informed
He said previous treasurers Dan Welch and John Farney provided the county board a 12-month running spread sheet so they knew every month where they were with cash. He said he couldn’t say within a million dollars where the county is at now.
Goss said the county dealing with having owned a nursing home is “not over.”
He said the county is still having to fund about $56,000 a month because there are residents who have no record of a payer source. When the residents’ personal money runs out, it is assumed their residency will be paid by Medicaid, but it takes quite a while for the state to sort through the bureaucracy to affirm that.
Private-pay residents pay $230 a day for nursing home skilled care. Medicaid pays only $139, meaning a loss of $91 a day.
Goss said he believes the county lost between $5 million and $6 million on the sale of the nursing home.
Goss said he believes Heuerman has done “a decent job” as sheriff.
“He was in over his head,” Goss said.
“I think George Danos in the auditor’s office is doing a decent job. He’s a CPA. He was the one person who was most qualified. Diane Michaels is a princess, and she knew that office as well. But Danos has the qualifications.
“Otherwise, all those other offices have been challenged.”