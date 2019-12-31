LUDLOW — A new board member has been tapped to join the Ludlow school board.
Jacob Good was seated at the December meeting of the board.
He succeeds Jill Jamison, who resigned from the board earlier in the month. Superintendent Jeff Graham said Jamison didn’t give a reason for stepping down.
“She winters in Florida,” Graham said. “I know she wants to spend some time (there).”
Good is a graduate of Ludlow Grade School and Rantoul Township High School. Graham said Good farms in the Ludlow area.
His naming brings the school board up to its full complement of seven members.
Graham said a notice was posted on the front door of the school to let the public know a replacement was needed on the board.
The board also approved the purchase of a camera security system from MCS Office Technologies, Gibson City, for $11,000. Cameras will be set up inside and outside the school, replacing the current system.
“We had some cameras that were not currently working,” Graham said. “They were pretty old.”
Also approved was the 2019 tax levy for bills payable in 2020.
The levy includes a 4.99 percent tax increase, which would amount to an additional $463,791.