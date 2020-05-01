RANTOUL — Golfers were back in their element Friday morning as the state of Illinois lifted its restrictions that had closed gold courses due to the COVID-19 virus.
Beautiful sunny weather greeted golfers who came out at Brookhill and Willow Pond courses.
Golfers were limited to using non-motorized pull or push carts to transport their golf bags or, in rare cases, they carried them.
Champaign resident Lee McDonald, who had an 8:30 a.m. tee time at Brookhill, said there are no non-motorized carts available to buy, and sellers are wanting more than market value on eBay. So, McDonald carried his clubs.
"That's a heavy bag, too," he said before teeing off.