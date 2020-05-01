Gerlach, rural Mansfield

Kyle Gerlach of Sangamon Bluffs, rural Mansfield, prepares to putt on the ninth hole at Willow Pond Golf Course, Rantoul, Friday morning — the first day golf courses were allowed back open in Illinois. Golfers were not allowed to use motorized golf carts and could play in no larger a group than a twosome under the state regulations announced last week.

RANTOUL — Golfers were back in their element Friday morning as the state of Illinois lifted its restrictions that had closed gold courses due to the COVID-19 virus.

Beautiful sunny weather greeted golfers who came out at Brookhill and Willow Pond courses.

Golfers were limited to using non-motorized pull or push carts to transport their golf bags or, in rare cases, they carried them.

Champaign resident Lee McDonald, who had an 8:30 a.m. tee time at Brookhill, said there are no non-motorized carts available to buy, and sellers are wanting more than market value on eBay. So, McDonald carried his clubs.

"That's a heavy bag, too," he said before teeing off.

At Brookhill Golf Course, Rantoul, Lee McDonald prepares to tee off. McDonald said it was second time he has played this year — the first time being in Champaign before the state shut golf courses down for a few weeks.