RANTOUL — Maranatha Baptist Church of Rantoul will hold a God and Country Freedom Event from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 14.
Refreshments will be served beginning at 5 pm., and a multi-media event will get underway at 6 p.m. in the church auditorium.
A team from Freedom Focus Ministries will be leading the event. More information is Freedom Focus Ministries at www.freedomfocus.us. For more information or for questions, contact the Rev. Mark Wilkerson at 217-778-7014 or maranathabc@frontier.com.
There will be live music and videos featuring the heritage of freedom that has been enjoyed in the United States, Wilkerson said. It is open to everyone.
“I believe that this type of event can help with the healing of societal strife and enhance the spirit of freedom-loving Americans to be more appreciative, kind and supportive of our fellow-citizens, Wilkerson said.
The church was originally planning a community event for June 13 at Wabash Park in Rantoul, but due to the COVID-19 social restrictions, church officials decided to move the event to a smaller venue on the church’s property.
The church is located at 3105 County Rd 1700 E (North Maplewood Drive).