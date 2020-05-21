URBANA — A 19-year-old rural Gifford woman who admitted possessing a stolen car in Champaign about two months ago has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
In exchange for Mackenzie Flahaut’s admission to that offense, other charges of identity theft were dismissed.
She pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge John Kennedy and was also sentenced to 70 days in jail with credit for time already served.
The charges stemmed from her March 12 arrest along with co-defendant Jalen Dixon, 25, of Champaign.
The two were in a car that Champaign police stopped on Marigold Lane in northwest Champaign.
Flahaut was driving, and police learned the car had been reported stolen from Houston.
A search of the car and a shoulder bag that Dixon had turned up a loaded 9 mm Ruger handgun that had been reported stolen from Orlando, Fla.; multiple debit and credit cards with other people’s names on them; credit-card readers; two Florida driver’s licenses with Dixon’s picture but different names on them; and items commonly used in the production of methamphetamine.
In Flahaut’s purse, police found three books of personal checks, two of which had other people’s names on them; and six cellphones.
Charges against Dixon of possession of a stolen firearm and a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful possession of a credit or debit card remain unresolved.
He was told to be back in court June 30. Flahaut had no prior convictions.