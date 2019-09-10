GIFFORD – A water main replacement project the village hoped to complete along Main Street this year will likely be pushed to next spring.
David Atchley, team leader at MSA Professional Services, which is helping to coordinate the water main project, told the board at Thursday’s meeting that he has concerns with the project’s current design.
Atchley said he believes that for the first 1,600 feet of the project, there isn’t enough room to put the water main in the right-of-way without removing and replacing the existing field tile, which would “add a lot of cost.”
Because of contamination concerns, there is a requirement that the water main be at least 10 feet away from the field tile (which is considered sewer) or at least 18 inches above or below it.
Atchley said he didn’t believe there was enough space in the right-of-way to meet those clearance requirements without some changes. The field tile in that area “basically is now in (a) ditch,” he said.
One way to get around the 10-feet issue would be to ask for easements in about 16 people’s yards and move the project there, Atchley said.
Installing the water main below the existing field tile would be tough, Atchley said.
“We don’t want to get the main deeper than 5 feet if we can help it,” he said, noting certain OSHA regulations would have to be met.
Jess Childress, water/sewer and street superintendent, said he would like to get the exact depth of the field tile. Atchley said he would meet with Childress to get the measurements and discuss the design options from there.
For the water main project to be completed by the end of this year, the plans would need to be finalized in the next week and a half, Atchley said. Once plans are finalized, the project could be put out to bid. “I think we’re pushing the timeline,” Atchley said.
In other business:
• The board voted to pay Suits Lawn Care $2,180 for seeding and other lawn renovations at the village’s water treatment facility.
• The board decided to ask the village attorney to write a letter to Caldwell Tanks and Induron regarding issues with loose paint on the water tower. Atchley suggested the letter be written after discussions with Caldwell didn’t seem to be going anywhere.
• Childress informed the board that public works replaced a broken hydrant at Ames Court and replaced the yolk, pit and a few feet of water line at both Park Street and Kendall Drive.
• To improve drainage at Werner Roessler Park and South Park Street, trustees discussed potentially cutting a ditch and rediverting the directional flow of the water more to the south. Trustee Dustin Ehler said an estimate for THE project came in at $12,500 to $15,000. No decision was made at the meeting.
The village’s next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at the village hall.