GIFFORD — The water main project for Main Street is moving along.
The project is projected to be put out to bid in the next few weeks so the village board can review bids at its February meeting, David Atchley, team leader at MSA Professional Services, told village officials at Thursday’s board meeting.
The project’s plans are about 85 percent complete and are expected be finished before Christmas so the Environmental Protection Agency can review them, Atchley said.
Trustee Dustin Ehler Champaign County had expressed concerns about the water main construction overlapping with the county’s repaving of Main Street, which is also scheduled for next year. Atchley said he would work out the timing with the county and that it would be ideal to have construction on the water main start in March.
In other business:
Jess Childress, water/sewer and street superintendent, informed the board that public works replaced water leaking services in two locations on Park Street and replaced the yoke, meter and pit in both locations.
Treasurer Christie Huls informed the board that the village has been receiving about $1,000 to $1,500 more in monthly revenue from the state motor fuel tax because of the 19-cent increase in the motor fuel tax that went into effect in July. That means the village now receives about $3,200 to $3,300 a month in total revenue from the motor fuel tax, up from the $1,800 to $2,000 it received previously.
The village’s next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, at the village hall. The board is expected to vote at that meeting on whether to establish a 3 percent municipal sales tax on recreational marijuana if sales ever become permitted. In November, the board voted to prohibit the dispensing of recreational cannabis in the village.