GIFFORD — The village will hold a public hearing at 6:55 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, to hear residents’ thoughts on whether to allow the commercial sale of recreational marijuana in the community.
The hearing will take place at the village hall. The village will conduct its November board meeting in the same room immediately following the hearing.
At the board’s monthly meeting last week, trustees discussed how simultaneously prohibiting the sale of recreational marijuana and imposing a 3 percent municipal sales tax on the drug was a potential option. That way, the village would receive a tax benefit if sales ever became permitted.
No decisions will be made by the board until after the hearing.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, David Atchley, team leader at MSA Professional Services, provided the board with two design options for the Main Street water main project.
In Plan A, the new water main would be installed on the west side of Main Street, and the village would need to acquire easements in 19 people’s yards.
In Plan B, the water main would be installed on the east side of the street and three easements would need to be acquired.
Village officials expressed the most interest in Plan B but had some reservations about having to acquire three easements. Non-cooperation from one or more residents could result in delays of at least a year, Atchley said.
Trustees questioned whether Plan B could be reworked to avoid easement requests altogether.
Atchley said he would look into it and report his findings along with a new cost estimate.
The total estimate for Plan B (with the three easements) came out to about $414,000. Atchley noted, however, that included an estimate for seeding and turf restoration that was probably too low and needs to be increased, which would raise the overall cost.
In other business:
• Gifford State Bank will host a Christmas event and parade of lights down Main Street at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Participation in the parade is open to members of the community. Festivities will kick off in the bank lobby at 4:30 p.m. with school children singing in the bank lobby.
• Jess Childress, water/sewer and street superintendent, informed the board that public works replaced a broken fire hydrant near West Street and replaced the yolk, meter pit and 5 feet of water line on South Road.
• Childress also reported to the board that he has received several requests from residents to use their credit cards to pay their water bills. He said he would look into what types of fees would be incurred by the village or residents and that he would come back with his findings to the board.