GIFFORD — It was akin to a welcome-back party. Gifford Grade School teachers/staff and students got to see each for the first time as classes resumed last week.
Superintendent Jay Smith told the school board at last week’s meeting that the first day of student attendance was “fantastic.”
“The students were excited to return to school,” Smith said, noting the first day went well.
“The procedures and protocols that were in place worked well, allowing for a smooth transition for the first day. It was obvious that parents had assisted the district in communicating the return-to-school plan with their child because the expectations and directions for entering school were followed.
“The staff has been outstanding as usual and have assisted in making the plan successful the first week of school.”
Enrollment is 160 students, with the fifth grade having the largest number at 25, and eighth grade close behind with 24. Second grade has the fewest with 11.
Last year’s enrollment totaled 170 students, Smith said, with previous years averaging 170 to 180.
Ten students are learning remotely.
Budget reviewed
The school board reviewed the fiscal year 2021 budget that is $43,775 in the black. The budget estimates $1,811,755 in revenues and $1,767,980 in expenditures.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Smith said evidence-based funding, which is supposed to be the same as last year, would be about $297,000.
He told the board it is impossible to predict how much state funding will be.
Income from the 1 percent sales tax this year will be down because of the COVID-19 virus and declining enrollment. In 2018-19, the district received $147,508. That dropped to $118,323 in $2019-20.
Smith said the baseball and softball teams started their season. Aug. 15. There are 15 students out for each team.
Personnel report
The board approved Missy Adkins as athletic director.
The staffing plan for 2020-21 was released.
Smith, principal/superintendent; business office manager, Diane Baker; office manager, Jami Roberts; kindergarten, Alison Barnes, first grade, Lori Miller, second grade, Sarah Peterson; third grade, Sarah Wolken; fourth grade, Tara Stegall; fifth grade, Angela Kelly; sixth grade, Sarah McKinstry (new); seventh grade, Jennifer Nugent; eighth grade, Vicki Maxwell (new); RTI specialist, Sandy Beherns; physical education, Mitch Pruemer; technology/special education, Kelly Beach, music, Cathy Dunafin; special education, Rachel Ballard (new); half-time junior high math, Susie Bird.
Also, teachers aides, Tracy Gernentz, Mandy Evans, Kara Roseman and Nicole Suits; facilities manager/custodian, Dave Bruns; evening custodian, Steve Dye (30 hours per week); sub custodians, Kenny O’Bannion and Barb Dye; food service manager, Kathy Lutes; food service assistant, Melanie Sieberns.
Bus drivers, Kenny O’Bannion, Cec Vermillion, and subs — Keith O’Bannion, Mitch Prumeer, Dave Bletscher, Rod Grimsley, Gary Duden, Jay P. Smith, Cathy Dunafin and Gary Frerichs.
Coaches/sponsors — athletic director and girls softball, Missy Adkins; girls softball assistant, Sarah Parkerson; boys baseball, Mitch Prumer; boys baseball assistant, Cory Roberts; girls basketball 7/8, Matt Clements; cheerleading, Susie Bird; volleyball Joni O’Bannion; volleyball 5/6, Ashley Pruiett; scholastic bowl, Tara Stegall; student council, Sandy Beherns; National Junior Honor Society, Angela Kelly; website manager, Alison Barnes; technology, QNS; girls basektball 5/6, boys basketball 7/8 and boys basketball 5/6, track coaches, all vacant.