Potential future Gifford firefighters who won a fire department-sponsored coloring contest are shown with firemen. The Gifford Grade School students are, from left, Graham Huls, Kolby Busboom, Henry Buhr and Falonn Babb. Firefighters are Jon Couture, Brodie Crozier, Brandon Koester and Rich McFadden. The coloring contest winners got a ride to school on a fire truck.