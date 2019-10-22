GIFFORD — Winners of a fire department-sponsored coloring contest at Gifford Grade School got more than a hearty hand clasp or a ribbon for turning in the best entries. They got to ride to school on a fire truck.
Falon Babb, Henry Buhr, Graham Huls and Kolbie Busboom turned in the top entries.
The contest took place during Fire Prevention Week.
A fire drill with the fire department was conducted Oct. 9, and the department gave a presentation to kindergarten through fifth-graders.
The contest was discussed at last week’s Gifford Grade School board monthly meeting.
Superintendent/Principal Jay Smith said he and Office Manager Diane Baker would attend a levy workshop Oct. 17. Smith said he would provide the board with his levy recommendation at the Nov. 20 meeting for the 2019 taxes to be paid next year.
Smith also reported teachers for grades one through three visited a South Beloit school district to receive professional development on standards-based grading, reporting and creating assessments and rubrics.
Teacher institute day was Oct. 11. Training took place in automated external defibrillators, first aid and CPR.
Junior high parent-teacher conferences were held Oct. 1 and 3. Of the 17 parents of sixth-graders, 14 attended, while 22 of 24 were present among seventh-grade parents and 10 of 14 for eighth grade.
The conferences for grades K-5 will be held Oct. 29.
The board also approved a $2,500 payment toward maintenance and upkeep of the village park baseball field.
Mark Cargo was approved as a volunteer boys basketball coach.
Smith reported Rich McFadden had installed two exterior lights on the west end of the old gym to help with lighting during night events.