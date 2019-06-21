GIFFORD — The Gifford school board will be electing its third president this year in July.
Twelve-year board member Michael Schluter started the year as president but was defeated in his bid for re-election in the April 2 voting.
The school board then elected Vice President Matt Lomax as president. But at the board’s monthly meeting this week, Lomax submitted his resignation from the board.
He did not give a reason.
The board will select someone to fill Lomax’s seat and will reorganize and elect a new president at its July meeting.
The board has advertised for candidates interested in serving on the board. Candidates will be interviewed in closed session prior to the 6 p.m. July meeting, which will be the 15th — one day earlier than normal due to scheduling conflicts.
Other members of the school board are Travis Huls, vice president; Neil Baker, secretary; and Candy Franzen, Traci Harris, Chad Hesterberg and Alyson Suits.
