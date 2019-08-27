GIFFORD — Gifford Grade School board members will vote on a tentative FY 2020 budget that is $116,300 in the red.
Estimated revenue was placed at $2,070,199, while anticipated expenditures are at $2,186,499.
The board reviewed the numbers at last week’s monthly meeting.
The public can comment on the proposed budget at a hearing set for 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the school. It will precede the monthly meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
