GIFFORD — The Gifford school board approved the hiring of seven coaches for the 2019-20 school year.
They are Robert Gonzales, girls softball assistant; Cory Roberts, boys baseball assistant; Joni O’Bannion, girls 7/8 volleyball; Ashley Pruiett, girls 5/6 volleyball; Jennifer Clements, cheerleading; Chad Hesterberg, 7/8 boys basketball and 5/6 girls basketball; and Chris Baker, volunteer boys baseball.
The board learned at last week’s meeting that masonry work has been completed on the old gymnasium. The entire gym will then be painted.
Superintendent Rod Grimsley said the original quote for painting was for one side only, but masonry work was done to the north side, so the entire gym will be painted.
Grimsley said the only major summer project is the parking lot.
Regarding the tax levy extension for fiscal year 2020, Grimsley said tax bills are late, “so early tax money will be questionable as to when it gets here.”
STATE TRACK MEET
The board learned Cooper Hannagan placed fifth in the hurdles at the state track meet.
Hannagan also competed in the 4X200 and 200 meters.
Other Gifford students competing at state were Gigi Mulvaney, 400 meters; Cami Saltsgaver, discus; Gavin Parkerson, 4X200, shot put and discus; Bryce Sjoken, 4X200; and Carter Evans, 4X200.
Principal Jay Smith reported a number of activities in May.
They included Teacher Appreciation Week, spring concert, eighth-grade field trip to the Chicago Museum, Exchange Club recognition of junior high students Hannagan and Nicole Vermillion, RTHS senior walk-through, kindergarten and eighth-grade graduations, sports banquet, seventh-grade field trip, retirement party for teacher Linda Tiarks after school in the library, and Fun Day.
May 28 was the last day of school.