GIFFORD -- Gifford police are investigating burglaries to five places of business this week.
Police Chief Sean Weary said someone forced their way into the buildings Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and took about $250 worth of cash and change. Equipment and other items were not touched.
Entered were The Homestead tavern, A Crafty Farm Shop, Jessie Starkey Photography, Stutsman Ag and the "weigh office" of Premier Cooperative grain elevator company.
Weary said in some of the break-ins, a window latch was forced open, while in another a door was jimmied, and in another the front door was forced open and damaged.
Weary said he does not yet have an estimate on total damage.
He said police are working on a lead.
All of the businesses are located within a three-block area of one another on South Main Street.