SPRINGFIELD — A Gifford man will be among the military veterans who will take part in a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., later this month.
Lowell Watson, a Navy veteran of the Korean War era, will attend.
The flight leaves Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport early Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, and will return that night. Watson will be one of 94 veterans and their guardians to attend and will be one of 16 Korean War era veterans honored.
The veterans will board luxury motor coaches upon arrival at Ronald Reagan National Airport in D.C. Their most important stops will be at the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials as well as Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns. Other stops include the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum (Chantilly, Virginia), the US Marine Corps Memorial, the US Navy Plaza and the US Air Force Memorial.
The day of honor is provided at no cost to the veterans.
Veteran applications continue to be accepted with flight priority given in the following order: World War II (enlisted by 12/31/1946), then Korean War era (01/01/1947 to 12/31/1957), followed by the Vietnam War era (01/01/1958 to 05/07/1975). Any certified terminally ill veteran should contact LLHF directly. Veteran or guardian applications may be obtained at www.LandofLincolnHonorFlight.org by clicking on Applications tab.