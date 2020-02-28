URBANA — A Gifford man whose addiction to cocaine apparently prompted him to rob a woman at gunpoint as she worked alone in a restaurant has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Chad Billings, 46, pleaded guilty in December to aggravated robbery, admitting that about 1:30 a.m. May 11, he pointed a BB gun at the then-21-year-old employee of the Homestead restaurant and bar on Main Street in Gifford and demanded all the cash in the business.
On Thursday, to aggravate Billings’ sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar showed Judge Tom Difanis a video surveillance clip of about 30 seconds of the holdup.
Billings came out of a dark area of the bar with a hooded sweatshirt pulled around his face and pointed the gun at the woman, who had just come from the bathroom. She put her hands up and hurried to the cash register, putting money from it and the tip jar on the bar. Billings grabbed what amounted to about $1,100 and ran out.
The woman cried quietly as she described how Billings ordered her to the floor with what she believed was a real handgun after she had put the cash on the bar.
In her victim impact statement, the woman wrote how overwhelmed she has been by the trauma she experienced on her very first shift alone.
“I was not only robbed of monetary value, but my personality was robbed as well,” she wrote, saying that the crime has shaken her self-confidence and made her fearful of even the simplest things, like walking her dog alone.
Billings read aloud a letter he wrote to the judge, apologizing to the woman for his “horrendous” decision. Distraught over having to leave his young son because of his crime, Billings said he tried to imagine what the impact on his child would be if someone did the same thing to him.
“I’m ashamed of my terrible judgment,” Billings said, adding that he has worked since the holdup on his continued sobriety and has learned a great deal about how his depression and anxiety fueled his addiction to cocaine.
Lozar recommended 12 years in prison; Billings faced a mandatory term of between six and 30 years. Lozar agreed with defense attorney Jamie Propps that his willingness to plead guilty was mitigating.
Propps argued for the minimum six-year sentence, saying Billings’ five prior convictions were for property crimes and the most recent one before the holdup had been in 2005.
Difanis agreed that Billings’ guilty plea, education and continued employment were all factors in his favor. But the fact that he committed the holdup even after receiving treatment was telling, the judge said.
As part of his sentence, Billings was ordered to make restitution of $817 to the restaurant. Some of the $1,100 he took was recovered, Lozar said.