URBANA — A Gifford man accused of robbing a business in that town over the weekend is due back in court July 9.
Chad Billings, 45, of the 200 block of East Willard, Gifford, was charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly robbing an employee of the Homestead restaurant and bar about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said a man wearing a sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and his face partially covered entered the business at 306 S. Main St. while the employee was closing, displayed a handgun and demanded money.
The employee handed over the contents of the register and a tip jar.
The robber then ordered the employee to lay on the floor while he ran off.
After reviewing security video, deputies quickly developed Billings as a suspect, Apperson said. They found Billings and interviewed him.
He admitted committing a “robbery,” saying he used a BB gun. Some of the cash was recovered, Apperson said.
Billings was arraigned Monday and is being held in the county jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.
Because of prior convictions for residential burglary and burglary, he faces penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison if he is convicted of the Class 1 felony. Court records show he has other convictions for theft and possession of a controlled substance.