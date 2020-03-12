GIFFORD — With spring approaching and construction season nearing its prime, it’s full speed ahead for the Main Street water main project.
Dave Atchley, team leader at MSA Professional Services, said next steps for the project include getting a construction schedule together and notifying neighbors of the upcoming work.
There also are a couple of locations that the construction firm, Bob Brown Construction, wants to bore that the village needs to dig down and find the sewer crossings, Atchley said.
Also at Thursday’s board meeting, trustees approved zoning designation changes for five properties as recommended by the zoning board.
The board approved changing 315-317, 327-329, and 331-333 N. West St. to R2 Zoning, signifying duplexes, from R-1, single-family residences; and 101 and 105 N West Street to R1 Zoning from R2.
The changes were made to reflect what the properties are currently being used for.
In other business:
• Jess Childress, water/sewer and street superintendent, informed the board that public works repaired a broken water service in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store. Childress also told the board the Illinois Rural Water Association named Gifford’s wastewater plant runner-up for Waste Water Plant of the Year. The top honor went to Princeton.
• The village’s next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 2, at the village hall. Gifford’s annual budget meeting will take place the following Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m., also at the village hall.