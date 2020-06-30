GIFFORD — The Gifford school board and teachers have approved a new three-year contract.
The agreement includes a 4 percent raise for the 2020-21 school year, 3.5 percent raise for 2021-22 and 3 percent raise for 2022-2023.
The school board approved the contract at its June meeting. Superintendent/Principal Jay Smith said teachers approved the contract earlier.
The board approved an amended budget that is $16,509 in the black with anticipated revenues of $1,763,755 and estimated expenditures of $1,747,246.
The district will have an estimated fund balance of $1,534,323 at the end of this month.
Smith said the new (used) scoreboard that was donated by the class of 2020 has been painted by Matt Clements. It will be hung in the next few weeks.
The scoreboard was purchased from St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
He said the bleacher project is complete.
“Bleachers now have motors attached to move in and out, and we don’t have to manually pull or push them anymore,” Smith said.
The school continues to experience tile issues on the north side of the building, primarily due to the age of the clay tile. Smith said the issue needs to be addressed in the next few years.
“Last summer we fixed a 20-foot section outside my office window. However, we have a section or sections of clay tile that have broken down, and rain water does not drain properly,” Smith said.
The board also accepted Gary Frerichs’ resignation as a bus driver, approved the hiring of retired teacher Cec Vermillion as a bus driver and approved Ashley Breeden’s 2020-21 speech contract.