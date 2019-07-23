GIFFORD — Gifford Grade School will conduct registration for the 2019-20 school from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31.
To attend school a child must be at least 5 years old prior to Sept. 1. An updated physical with immunization record will be required for all students entering kindergarten, sixth grade and students transferring from out of state. All students in kindergarten, second and sixth grade need to provide a recent dental examination by May 1, 2020.
In addition, any student enrolling for the first time is required to have an eye examination. The exam must be conducted by an optometrist or ophthalmologist. Students participating in athletics or cheerleading must provide an annual sports physical prior to participation.
Book fees have been set at $55 for all students, K-8. An athletic and/or cheerleading fee of $15 will be charged per student, per activity.
Lunch costs are $2.40 (40 cents for students qualifying for reduced meals); breakfast is $1.30 (30 cents for students qualifying for reduced meals), and additional milks carry a 35-cent charge. Outstanding cafeteria debts will be collected at registration.
The first day of attendance for students is Thursday, Aug. 15 This first day is a half day; lunch will be served.
Call 568-7733 with questions.