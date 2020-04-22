GIFFORD — This year’s Gifford Celebration — if it is held — could also include a celebration of a different sort involving the local grade school.
If Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is extended through May and into early-mid June, one possibility is honoring the eighth-graders at the Gifford Celebration in late June.
“If the state allows us to congregate, we’ll of course have our promotion ceremony either at the end of May or June,” Superintendent/Principal Jay Smith said.
He said the board might consider having the eighth-graders with their own float in the celebration parade. They would receive their diplomas afterward in front of Gifford State Bank.
The board discussed the possibilities at last week’s monthly meeting. They met in the school gym, spread out to maintain social-distancing. Members Alyson Suits and Neil Baker were absent.
Board members also heard how Smith, with a little help, is making like the school maintenance man. They also approved new fees for textbooks and meals and received a financial update.
Smith gets down and dirty
Smith painted the wood paneling on the east side of the building, and he and his 18-year-old son, Isaac, cleaned out the two storm drains in the parking lot.
They removed about 30 gallons of sludge and a number of sticks from each catch basin. They also repaired the parking barrier between the district and a neighboring property.
“They were just some things to get us out a little bit that needed to be done around here,” Smith said.
Fee changes
The board approving raising the textbook fee from $55 to $65, kept the athletic fee the same at $15 per sport, raised the breakfast fee from $1.30 to $1.50, raised the lunch fee from $2.40 to $2.50 and raised the milk fee from 35 cents to 40 cents.
The board also learned the district received a $31,500 matching maintenance grant from the state, which will be used to upgrade HVAC, bleachers and two awning-roofing projects. The district has two years to spend the money.
Smith reported local tax receipts are being discussed on a county-by-county basis. Property taxes could be deferred by about 90 days. Future equalized assessed valuation assessments will likely be affected by the economic downturn.
He said state finances are more problematic, and it appears schools will face a major reduction in state funds.
Smith said the district will receive about $20,000 in additional funds to help offset the economic impact caused by the pandemic. The amount of funds is determined by the percentage of Title I Part A money allocated to the school in fiscal year 2020.
Smith said the school’s remote-learning program is going as well as can be expected.
Students either receive a learning packet or take their lessons online.
No letter grades are given. Students will receive either a pass or incomplete grade.
Smith said GGS teachers are doing a good job delivering the material either through paper packets or online. He said some teachers are holding through Google Classroom, or Zoom meetings with all of their students or creating their own YouTube videos for their students.
“Parents are doing a great job assisting at home,” Smith said. “Despite COVID-19 they’re not only working but they’re doing a good job assisting (their children) as well.”
Smith delivers meals each Monday and Thursday. Twenty-one students receive meals.
Teacher Cecelia Vermillion lauded Jessica Starkey, who has a photography shop in downtown Gifford. Starkey agreed to display Vermillion’s students’ artwork in her work place window on Main Street.
“She is an awesome contributor to any local activities and always willing to help out if at all possible,” Vermillion said.
The board also approved an intergovernmental agreement with Thomasboro Grade School for pre-k services and agreed to hire Sarah McKinstry as junior high language arts and science teacher for 2020-21.