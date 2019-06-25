Gifford festivities scheduled this weekend

GIFFORD — Gifford will get an early start to celebrating this weekend.
While most area residents will be whooping it up for the Fourth of July holiday next week, the northeastern Champaign County community will start festivities Friday and Saturday with the Gifford Community Celebration.
Friday evening activities start at 6:30 with country and gospel music at Werner Roessler Park on the south side of town. The Marvin Lee Band will perform.
That will be followed at 8:30 by a movie in the park. “Moana” will be shown.
This marks the second straight year for the movie in the park event.
Most of Saturday’s activities will be held in or near Emord Park, starting at 7 a.m. with a 5K run/walk (registration opens at 6 a.m.). A 1K kids run starts at 8:30 a.m. (8 a.m. registration opens).
Linda Tiarks, who recently retired from teaching at Gifford Grade School to cap a 28-year career, will be the grand marshal of the parade, which heads south down Main Street beginning at 11 a.m.
A flag-raising ceremony will be held at noon.
From noon to 5 p.m. there will be music, food vendors, inflatables, facing painting and more activities.
The Little Miss Gifford Pageant will begin at 1 p.m., followed at 2 p.m. by a waterball competition and at 2:30 p.m. by a kiddie tractor pull.
“We’re looking forward to hosting the car show again this year,” Callie Heidbreder, event coordinator, said. “It’ll go all the way down Main Street.”
Robin’s Body Shop and Truck Sales is helping to stage the show, which runs from 3 to 8 p.m.
Sidewalk chalk judging will be held at 3:30 p.m., followed by a watermelon-eating contest at 4 p.m.
A new event is a wing-eating contest sponsored outside the Long Branch Steak House.
Activity moves back to Werner Roessler Park at dusk when the fireworks show is set off.