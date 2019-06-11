GIFFORD – Unkempt yards was a major topic of discussion at the village of Gifford’s board meeting Thursday night, with the board deciding to first create a list of properties it wanted owners to clean up.
The board is still working through an earlier list of properties where the owners ended up in court, although Police Chief Sean Weary noted at Thursday’s meeting that there has been improvement with at least one of the properties. Weary agreed to make the newest list of properties for the board to address.
Trustees and residents raised concerns of not only unsightly properties but also yards’ tall grass and weeds being a haven for raccoons, opossums, rodents, and insects and forcing neighbors to put more work and chemicals into their lawns to halt spreading weeds.
In other business:
– The board voted to pay $850 to civil engineering firm MSA Professional Services to update and digitize the village’s zoning map with an anticipated completion date of Aug. 31.
– Gifford’s annual Community Celebration will be held Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29. The board discussed how many police officers were needed at the bars on Main Street, but determined they first needed to find out if the bars were seeking to have alcohol outside. Village Clerk Diane Baker said she believes the village’s alcohol ordinance needs to be updated. “There are just pieces and parts. We kind of band-aid on top of this and that,” Baker said. No decision to update the ordinance was made at the meeting.
The village’s next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the village hall. The board is expected to vote on a water main fix for Main Street at the meeting.