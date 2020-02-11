GIFFORD — The village board selected Bob Brown Construction, Danville, to provide construction services for the Main Street water main replacement project.
Dave Atchley, team leader at MSA Professional Services, which is helping to coordinate the project, said seven bids were received.
Bob Brown’s bid came in at about $297,560, which was below the approximately $363,000 MSA estimated for construction. (MSA’s estimate included a 5 percent contingency).
Trustees liked that Bob Brown had a lot of experience with boring and was among the lowest bidders.
“This project is a lot of boring work. It’s boring of the main, and it’s also boring of the services,” Atchley said at Thursday’s board meeting.
Before the contract can be issued, Bob Brown needs to provide insurance certificates and some additional documents, Atchley noted.
Also at Thursday’s board meeting, the board hired Adam Gooden to pour and finish a concrete spillway on West Street for about $2,500.
In other business:
• Trustee Adam Pannbacker said he will have Champaign County send a commitment letter to have downtown Gifford repaved this summer as part of the county’s larger repaving project.
• Jess Childress, water/sewer and street superintendent, informed the board that public works dug up a leaking water service on East Willard Street and replaced the pit, yoke and meter.
• Village President Derald Ackerman announced there will be a household hazardous waste collection event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign. Appointments are required and can be made online at https://hhwevent.simplybook.me/v2/.
• The village’s next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at the village hall. The board is expected to vote at that meeting on the zoning board’s recommendation for five property designation changes.