GIFFORD — Village of Gifford board trustees approved water main and sidewalk repairs totaling about $418,000 at Thursday’s board meeting.
David Atchley, team leader at MSA Professional Services, which is helping coordinate the water main project, said a PVC main will replace a ductile iron main starting at Robin’s Body Shop at 311 S. Main St. and continuing south to the end of Main Street.
The decision to replace the water main follows several water main breaks in that area.
The board voted at Thursday’s meeting to put the water main project out to bid and to apply for a loan to pay for the project, which is expected to be $400,000. The project is anticipated to be completed this year.
The sidewalk repairs approved Thursday will take place near Plumb Street and Main Street and span a length of 22 feet; near West Summit Street (west of the Community Center), spanning 255 feet; and near South Main Street and East Church Street, spanning a total length of 215 feet. The sidewalk repairs are expected to cost $18,224 total.
In other business:
• Police Chief Sean Weary provided the board with a copy of courtesy letters that will be mailed or hand delivered to property owners with new nuisance violations, such as overgrown yards. The letters will help provide a paper trail in the event residents ignore the violations.
• Village President Derald Ackerman informed village officials they were invited to attend a Champaign County Emergency Management Agency meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in Savoy.
• The village of Gifford’s next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, at the village hall.