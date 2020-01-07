GIFFORD — If recreational cannabis sales ever become permitted in Gifford, customers can expect to pay a 3 percent municipal sales tax.
Gifford’s village board unanimously approved a municipal cannabis retailer’s occupation tax on Thursday, nearly two months after the board voted to prohibit the dispensing of recreational cannabis in Gifford. Trustees said this way, the village would receive a tax benefit if sales are ever allowed.
Also at Thursday’s board meeting, David Atchley, team leader at MSA Professional Services, provided an update on the bidding process for the Main Street water main project. Bids will be opened at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5. A board vote is anticipated at the Feb. 6 board meeting.
In other business, Trustee Stacy Severins reported he plans to write a letter to Ameren requesting additional lighting in the Ernray subdivision, which is expected to cost about $320.
The village’s next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, at the village hall.
Along with awarding the Main Street water main project, the board is expected to vote on whether to sign off on approximately $79,686 in repaving expenses for Main Street.
The repaving project, which Champaign County is coordinating for this spring or summer, will cost an estimated $370,573 total. The county will pick up the bulk of that (about $290,887), while the village is expected to cover 22 percent.