GIBSON CITY — A funeral director in Gibson City has been charged with felonious theft for allegedly stealing more than $60,000 from her previous employer.
Ford County Circuit Court records show that Michelle M. Rosenbaum, who operates the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, was charged Sept. 5 with one count of theft in excess of $10,000, a Class 2 felony, in connection with a series of alleged thefts that occurred while she was employed as funeral director at the Lamb Young Funeral Home in Gibson City.
The 51-year-old Rosenbaum, who listed an address in the 900 block of North Church Street in Gibson City, was not arrested but was ordered to appear in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, before Judge Robert Travers, court records show.
Special prosecutor Thomas J. Brown of the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor said in charging documents that Rosenbaum allegedly stole the funds through “a series of acts performed at different times” between January 2010 and November 2017.
Eric Young, manager of the Lamb Young Funeral Home, told the Ford County Record that the amount stolen exceeded $60,000. Young said Rosenbaum allegedly stole more than $40,000 from the Lamb Young Funeral Home’s business account to pay her personal credit card bills. Young said Rosenbaum also allegedly made more than $10,000 in unauthorized purchases using the funeral home’s credit card.
Young said Rosenbaum was the Lamb Young Funeral Home’s funeral director for 28 years before she left the job in June 2018. In fall 2018, Rosenbaum opened the Rosenbaum Funeral Home, which she continues to operate as of today.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation (IDFPR), Rosenbaum has been licensed as a funeral director and embalmer since 1991, and her current license expires May 31, 2021. Rosenbaum has never been disciplined by the IDFPR, and the agency was unaware Wednesday of any anticipated disciplinary action being taken in connection with the pending criminal case.
The state’s Funeral Directors and Embalmers Licensing Code allows the IDFPR to investigate “any and all funeral directing and embalming activity” and “to conduct hearings on proceedings to refuse to issue or renew licenses or to revoke, suspend, place on probation, reprimand, or otherwise discipline a license.”
Rosenbaum, a former Gibson City alderman, is being represented by Paxton defense attorney Lance Cagle. Rosenbaum did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.
If convicted of the Class 2 felony, Rosenbaum faces a sentence ranging from up to four years of probation to up to three to seven years in prison and as much as a $25,000 fine.