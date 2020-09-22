RANTOUL — Area residents will be able to multi-task — getting three jobs done the same day — at an event coming up this weekend.
Concerned Citizens and Rantoul Reformed will present a Healthy Votes Count event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Rantoul Youth Center.
Residents can get COVID testing, register to vote and fill out census forms at the same location.
The COVID testing is made available with support from the University of Illinois. Limited supplies will be available, and no insurance is needed. Interpreters will be available. Most results will be available within 24 hours. More COVID care and testing dates will be made available at a later date.
People can also register to vote in the November election and fill out the census form, which will bring dollars to the community and local schools.
All participants will be entered to win a $200 gas card.
The youth center is located at 1306 Country Club Lane.