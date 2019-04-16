POTOMAC — The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club will hold its annual spring flower sale from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 4, at the butterfly garden in Potomac.
Hanging baskets and geraniums will be available for purchase. The group will also be taking orders until Friday, April 26. Proceeds will go toward the painting of a mural on the Middlefork Township building, which encloses the butterfly garden.
To order, stop by the Potomac Public Library or contact a garden club member.
— The Potomac American Legion will host a buffet breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Legion building.
— The Tyson Project A+ program will discontinue after the current school year. Potomac Grade School will still accept labels until May 3, the last day of school.
The school will continue to collect Boxtops for Education labels. The money raised through these programs provide funding for special programs at the school.
— Potomac Public Library will have homework club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. April 22, 24, and 25.
A craft will be offered for adults at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, and a children’s craft will be available from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, April 25.
— Thought for the week, “To give, without any reward, or any notice, has a special quality of its own.” — Anne Morrow Lindbergh
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com