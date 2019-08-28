POTOMAC — The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club will hold its annual fall flower sale from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, a.m. at the butterfly garden.
The sale will coincide with the Artesian Fall Festival, before the parade. The club is also taking orders from now until Saturday, Sept. 7.
Contact a club member to order, or stop by the Potomac Public Library during its regular hours.
— The Potomac senior lunch will take place at noon Thursday, Sept. 5, at Potomac Church of Christ.
Rheta Forrest will host. The public is invited to share food and fellowship.
— Potomac Public Library will begin its new hours starting Wednesday, Sept. 4.
It will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1-6 p.m. The library will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day.
— Homework Club will meet from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and 5 at the library.,
On Thursday, Sept. 5 there will be a children’s activity making a gift for Grandparents Day, starting at 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in participating must register for it by Wednesday, Sept. 4. Children 4 years and under need to be accompanied by an adult. Space will be limited.
— There will be an activity for adults at the library at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
— September is National Library Card Sign-Up month. People can stop by the library and sign up for a card, which is free for those living in the library district.
— Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the library. New members are welcome.
An interest in gardening, learning more about it or a desire to help out with their various projects are the only requirements.
— Thought for the week: “It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.” — Charles Darwin
