RANTOUL — Cultivadores Latino Center and its partner entity Alpha Omega Counseling have been awarded a $204,000 annual contract renewed every fiscal year by Illinois Department of Human Services for gambling, alcohol and drug assessments and counseling.
The contract also calls for early intervention in local schools for at-risk youth in middle school and high school. Cultivadores Director Nelson Cuevas said in-school and after-school support groups will be provided.
“We have to bring awareness and prevention education” to all three areas “and other at-risk behaviors that go along with these addictions,” Cuevas said. “It could be gangs, delinquency, truancy, grades not going well. These are all signs of at-risk behavior.”
He said the programs will be implemented at no charge to the school districts. Children age 11 and older will be eligible.
“Cultivadores is a local agency,” Cuevas said. “We want to make sure that these resources are implemented in our community first before we expand to Champaign and nearby towns.”
Cultivadores covers Region 3, which is Champaign County. Cuevas’ wife, Esther, is the social worker for Alpha Omega.
She will “cater to families needing case-management, referrals, interpretation services,” said Cuevas, who is a state-certified addiction counselor.
He said a survey will begin soon on gambling addiction.
“Until we put our outreach plan to work, we won’t actually know what extent gambling has become a problem,” Cuevas said.