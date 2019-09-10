GIFFORD — “Bring Home Baby G” is the name of a weekend fundraiser to help a Gifford couple adopt a child.
Zack and Sarah Gann have opted to adopt rather than continue infertility treatments. But adoptions are not cheap.
Zack Gann said the adoption could cost anywhere from $20,000 to $45,000.
He said adoptions are so expensive because “there are just a lot of people involved” in the process — from attorneys to therapy to counseling.
Sarah Gann said her husband “has learned a lot along the way about the adoption process. I’m very proud of him.”
The fundraiser, a family game day called “Games 4 Baby G,” is scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Gann-Jepsen farm, 2273 County Road 3300 North, Gifford.
Games will range from Euchre and 9-square to bags and card games.
A drawing will be held at 8 p.m. People need not be present to win. There will be separate drawings for children and adults.
Food will also be available.
Larry Lustfeldt will also give blacksmithing demonstrations periodically in his shop.
Zack Gann said they are trying to adopt a child born in the U.S.
“We have already got our home study done and have been approved,” he said. “So we’re on the waiting list.”
He said health issues convinced them to decide adoption was the best way for them to go.
The Ganns, both of whom are 26, have been married for four years.
“It was tough trying to find out how to balance personal health versus trying to get pregnant,” he said.
The Ganns recently bought a home in Gifford. Sarah works fulltime at Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Champaign while Zack is a diesel mechanic for CIT Trucks, Champaign.
Several family and friends have pledged to help with the fundraiser.