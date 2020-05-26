LUDLOW — Tom Fultz has been named to the Ludlow Village Board.
Fultz will hold the seat formerly held by Nancy Cox, who recently resigned, until the next general election.
Fultz is active in the community. He is also a member of the Ludlow school board and the Ludlow Fire Department.
He and his wife, Judy, have four children ages 20, 17, 14 and 12.
He will be seated at the village board’s June 9 meeting.
July 4 events curtailed or canceled
In other business, Mayor Steve Thomas said due to social-distancing requirements mandated by the COVID-19 outbreak, it may be wise to cancel all, if not most, July 4 festivities in the community.
The trustees agreed.
Thomas said later if anything is held for the holiday it would be “something simple that we can arrange at the last minute” such as a band in the evening.
Thomas also said he had received a call from Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith regarding Rantoul Foods employees testing positive for the coronavirus.
Smith told the Press he had called mayors in area communities to inform them they might have pork plant employees in their communities who have the virus. He said he did so in case the municipalities are able to assist those individuals.
Thomas also said he had received information from the state of Illinois regarding the possible reduction of income the village will receive from the state.
The board also approved the fiscal year 2020 appropriations ordinance, which is about $20,000 less than budgeted last year.
Thomas said he had received an email from village attorney Marc Miller concerning the process to file a lien against property owners who do not keep their grass cut and the village mows it.
He also received information from a company that provides electronic payment options for municipalities for the payment of fines and water department bills.
Trustee Brian Bina reported he had issued a permit to Mike Palumbo to build a large garage/shed at his home.