The Rantoul Township High School Fellowship of Christian Athletics is hosting a free community dinner Wednesday Dec. 4 in the school cafetorium.
The dinner will be held in the cafeteria from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
On the menu for the dinner is smoked pork tenderloin, turkey breast, cheesy potato casserole, green beans, salad, rolls and assorted desserts.
Event organizer Trisha Freeman said the event is great for the community.
“The event is designed to bring the community together. We normally serve around 500 people,” Freeman said.
It is free and open to the public.
If you would like to get more information on the dinner you can contact
Contact Freeman for more information at 217-892-6035 or email trishafreeman@students.rths.k12.il.us