RANTOUL — Police apprehended four teens Wednesday night who allegedly burglarized several vehicles in the community.
Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Sycamore Lane about 11 p.m. following a report of a burglary to motor vehicle.
Police Lt. Justin Bouse said the reporting person told police four juveniles had attempted to get inside his vehicle. He also believed they had been inside his neighbor’s vehicle.
Police arrived and located the four — two 17-year-olds, one 15-year-old and a 13-year-old — who admitted taking items from several vehicles.
The juveniles were released to the same guardian.
Bouse said the police report will be forwarded to the state’s attorney’s office for juvenile petitions on the four teens.