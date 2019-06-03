RANTOUL — Four people — one armed with a hand gun and one with a bat — allegedly forced their way into a Rantoul residence, threatened an occupant and stole items Thursday evening.
Two of the four – both 15-year-old males — were picked up by police.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said one of the pair was sent to the county youth detention center, while the second was released to his mother.
Police continue to look for the other two, both of whom are juveniles, Sullivan said.
The foursome, all wearing masks, allegedly illegally entered the residence in the 1300 block of Sycamore Lane about 10:25 p.m. One of the foursome allegedly pointed a handgun at a juvenile who lived there. The four began rifling through items in the home and took some things.
Sullivan said some of the items have been recovered.
He said one of the four was familiar with one of the people living at that address.
Police did not release a list of items that were taken.