RANTOUL — Police arrested four students at Rantoul Township High School Monday following two fights at the school.
Jesus Rodriguez-Pagan, 18, 00 block of Mahoning, Rantoul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. He was also charged with mob action. He was taken to the Champaign County jail and was released the same day on a $3,000 bond.
He is scheduled to return to court May 16 for a preliminary hearing.
Two 16-year-old males and a 15-year-old male were arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. They were taken to the county juvenile detention facility.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said officers were called to the high school at 10:58 a.m. regarding two fights. The first fight took place in the east wing between two of the males. As the two were being escorted to the school office, two more males allegedly joined in about 10 minutes later and a fight involving all four of them ensued.
Bouse said Principal Todd Wilson also sustained a minor injury trying to break up the fight.