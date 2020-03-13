RANTOUL — Effective Saturday morning, the village of Rantoul will be closing Forum Fitness Center and Rantoul Youth Center until further notice due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the village is also requesting limited use of other village facilities, including village hall.
“If you can communicate through someone in village hall through phone or email, do that first,” Eisenhauer said. “However, village hall is open, and we will have staff there to address concerns as normal.”
Eisenhauer also said on the village web page (myrantoul.com), a COVID-19 alert function is available.
“Anything we’re doing will be on that page,” Eisenhauer said. “Any links that we have, we will be putting on that page. And if there are any other entities in the community (that want to post something related to COVID-19), “they can submit that in email and get that on the site.”
A link is available on the site where the information can be added.