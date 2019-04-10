PAXTON — A former special agent for the Illinois State Police who has had multiple run-ins with the law in recent years was convicted Tuesday of felony disorderly conduct for calling 911 and falsely reporting that someone was coming to his home to physically assault him.
Following a two-hour bench trial in Ford County Circuit Court, Judge Matt Fitton found Bradley J. Cluver, 61, of Gibson City guilty of the Class 4 felony.
State’s Attorney Andrew Killian called one witness to testify — Ford County sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Conrad — and introduced into evidence three recordings of Cluver calling 911 on July 27, 2017.
Conrad, then an officer with the Gibson City Police Department, said he responded to three 911 calls made by Cluver over the course of 4 1/2 hours, finding upon arrival that there was no emergency necessitating the use of 911. After the first two calls, Conrad said he warned Cluver to not call 911 again for non-emergency issues.
After receiving the second warning, Cluver apologized for making the calls and said he gave his cellphone to another member of his household to prevent him from making more 911 calls, Conrad said.
However, Conrad said around 9:35 that same evening, he was dispatched for a third time to Cluver’s home after Cluver had called 911 to report that an individual was coming to his home to physically assault him.
When Conrad arrived at the residence, Cluver, who had admitted to Conrad that he was drinking alcohol throughout the day, told him that the alleged threat “may have been made three or four hours ago” but not at the time he called 911.
Conrad said he remained on scene for some 30 minutes before arresting Cluver for making a false report.
Cluver was a special agent for state police at Zone 3 when he resigned in 2002.
In 2008, he was placed on probation for two years and ordered to surrender his firearm owner’s identification card after pleading guilty in Ford County Circuit Court to unlawful use of a weapon in exchange for the dismissal of more serious felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm.
In that case, a Gibson City officer who responded to a domestic-disturbance call at Cluver’s apartment was threatened by Cluver while Cluver had a gun in his waistband. The incident led to a two-hour standoff between Cluver and officers from several agencies prior to him being persuaded to exit the apartment.
In 2011, Cluver was charged in Ford County with driving under the influence of alcohol, but the charge was dropped about nine months later.
In 2015, he pleaded guilty to harassment by telephone, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge.