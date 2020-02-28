URBANA — A 75-year-old Rantoul woman employed by the Rantoul Veterans of Foreign Wars post was charged Friday with theft for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the organization over several years.
The allegations against Brenda Davis-Wise, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Ruth Crane Drive, came to light last June when another employee noticed cash missing from a bank deposit, according to State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
Rantoul police investigated, and Davis-Wise was charged with a single count of theft, a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
The employee asked Davis-Wise, who worked as the house manager for the club, about the missing money, and she said she had taken it. She then mailed the organization a check for the missing amount, prompting VFW officials to hire a certified public accountant to examine the club’s financial records.
Rietz said the accountant determined Davis-Wise had allegedly been stealing money for years from various events held at the club by having customers make out checks in her name, by taking cash used to buy pull tab games, and by cashing VFW checks and keeping the cash.
The records review showed that between 2009 and 2019, the total of the checks made out to cash that she signed was $139,792, Rietz said.
Davis-Wise had been given a notice to appear in court for Friday. Judge Adam Dill allowed her to remain free on her own recognizance.
She was told to be back in court March 10 for a probable cause hearing with her attorney, David Moore of Urbana.