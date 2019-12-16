AULT, Colo. — A Ford County man suspected of killing two Iroquois County residents in a two-day period was killed Sunday after leading police on a high-speed chase and then crashing his vehicle and firing at officers in northern Colorado.
Colorado State Police located the suspect — Matthew W. Borden, 43, of Melvin — driving a vehicle that was stolen from Dexter, Iowa, on Colorado Highway 85 near Ault, Colo., before the chase ensued, according to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier Sunday, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office announced that a warrant had been issued for Borden, charging him with first-degree murder in the Dec. 13 death of Pamela Williams, 54, of Martinton, and the Dec. 14 death of Brian D. Musk, 50, Milford.
Bond was set at $2 million for Borden, who was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a probation violation, the sheriff’s office said. Colorado State Police were working with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service as the investigation into the murders continued.
Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen did not immediately respond to messages Monday requesting further information.
On Dec. 13, Mrs. Williams was found dead in a ditch southwest of Sheldon in Iroquois County after a passerby reported the discovery of an unresponsive female around 7 a.m. When sheriff’s deputies and paramedics arrived, the woman was determined to be deceased.
Around 6 a.m. the following day, sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary at Milford Auto Parts, finding Mr. Musk deceased inside a residence on the property upon arrival.
Investigators for the sheriff’s office and crime-scene investigators from Illinois State Police processed both scenes.
Autopsies were completed on both victims in Kankakee County, but results of those autopsies were not immediately released.