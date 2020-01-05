RANTOUL -- Fire struck again in Rantoul Sunday morning.
A house was damaged and a pet dog lost its life at 1105 Fairlawn Drive, marking the third time in a week that a major fire has broken out in the community.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were called at 10:39 a.m.
"When we arrived there was heavy smoke showing from the roof area," Waters said.
The occupant, Linda Ash, had left about 45 minutes before the fire was reported. Two dogs were inside, one of which died from smoke inhalation.
Waters estimated total damage at $100,000, including $30,000 in damage to the contents.
The fire started in the kitchen area. Waters said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Rantoul had 17 firefighters on the scene. Gifford and Thomasboro fire departments provided mutual aid with six firefighters, Waters said.
Firefighters cleared the scene about noon.
Also in the past week, fire has damaged the Rantoul Burger King restaurant and a building in the 100 block of South Tanner Street downtown.
Waters said not long after Sunday's fire call, the water department responded to two water main breaks in the area -- one on Prairie View between Winding Lane and Arcadia and one on Klein Avenue near the Rantoul Historical Society museum. The latter break pushed the road up about a foot, Waters said.