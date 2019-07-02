Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.