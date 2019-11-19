Five area educators were honored recently at the second annual Evening of Excellence, sponsored by Vermilion Association for Special Education.
— Marie Chandler has been a social worker for VASE two years, serving Armstrong and Potomac districts. Her building principal, Kurt Thornsbrough of Armstrong-Ellis Grade School, noted that “she is caring, organized, and gives great support. She is very well-prepared for meetings and takes an active leadership role.”
— Kelsey Jones is a former student at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School who returned to lead the special education program as the LD resource teacher. She is in charge of paperwork and oversees the schedules of classroom and personal aides.
Her principal, Kurt Thornsbrough said “she does a good job, and we’re happy she’s here.”
— Armstrong Township High School nominated Chelsea Daugherty, who instructs students with disabilities, serves as a case manager and works hard to make sure transition needs of the high school students are met.
“Chelsea has genuine care for students. She wants to see them achieve success,” said Darren Loeschen, principal.
— Potomac Grade School Principal Candace Freeman chose Erin Cler and Cindy Severs for the honor. Of Cler, Freeman says, “Mrs. Cler spends her day teaching preschool-age students, but also provides homebound instruction for one of our students. She has made a huge difference in the life of the child and the family. She goes the extra mile to build relationships as she works to educate all students.” Severs is a personal aide who “has only been with us a short time, but has made a huge impact in the life of one of our students. She has developed a relationship with her student that has enhanced his educational development. Cindy is a valuable member of our school staff and is willing to assist in any way possible,” Freeman said.
Students from both Armstrong-Ellis Grade School and Potomac Grade School are invited to try out for a talent show that will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, at Armstrong Township High School.
Tryouts will take place from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. at the high school Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The show will be sponsored by STAND (Students Taking A New Direction). Interested students will need to sign up in the high school office.
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, Homework Club will be offered at 3:15-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, only at Potomac Public Library.
There will be a Lego building activity for the youngsters the same day from 4-5 p.m.
The library will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Thursday, Nov. 28, in observance of Thanksgiving.
Thought for the week: “To speak gratitude is courteous and pleasant; to enact gratitude is generous and noble; but to live gratitude is to touch heaven.” —Johannes A. Gaertner
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com