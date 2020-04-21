RANTOUL — Joan Fitzgarrald again has a seat on the Rantoul City Schools board.
The RCS board approved the addition of Fitzgarrald to succeed Kevin McCallister, who resigned last month.
The vote took place at Thursday night’s virtual meeting and was approved 4-2.
Board members Andy Graham and Joe Robinson voted against approving Fitzgarrald.
Graham explained to the board why he is against returning Fitzgarrald.
“I just want to be crystal clear, I am not going to support this tonight,” Graham said. “This has nothing to do with Joan. Joan has spent her entire adult life committed to public service for this community, and I thank her for that.
“The problem I have is Mr. McCallister is resigning. He spent a lot of time on this board, and I don’t think this is in his wishes. I realize that he is not selecting his (successor). He spent countless hours and time on this board, and I think honoring his wishes would be a nice send off for him since this is his seat replacement.”
Graham went on to express concerns for other reasons. He said the board interviewed three other candidates all of whom had children in the district. Graham said that “time and time again” the board has been informed that it needs more parental support and should lead by example.
He also said public wants change and that board members need to put friendships aside when making the decision for who should get the seat.
Fitzgarrald will serve until the spring 2021 election.
In other business Superintendent Michelle Ramage gave an update on remote learning.
Ramage stated that the days missed from school on March 23-30 were marked as “Act of God” days.
March 31-April 3 was called remote learning planning days.
April 6 was the day that parents picked up packets, those packets gave students work through April 27.
The next packet pickup is on Monday April 27, at the school in which the kid attends.
In other business, the board learned United Way had donated $2,000 for school supplies.
In the financial report, RCS finance manager Kendra Good said the district did not receive $1.7 million owed in property taxes in 2019.
“This resulted in our score dropping significantly because revenue was not received when due,” Good said. “Our score dropped one step down from recognition to review which is completely out of our control. This should not penalize the district because we remained maintained recognition status for several years.”
Good said the district did receive the $1.7 million later in August of 2019 but that was in the 2020 fiscal year.
Good also gave an update on the tentative budget amendment.
There was an error in transportation expenditures that was not seen until after the budget was submitted. That error was corrected. Since the district needs to do an amendment they also updated the grants and removed the projected 13th Payment for Health Insurance premiums. The district recently switched plans so that was no longer needed. That resulted in a reduction of $80,000.
The board approved the adoption of modification to board policy 5:330. That policy change is authorizing an extension in time for non-bargaining unit support staff to use vacation time and compensatory time accrued during 2019-2020 school term.
The board approved an addendum to multi-year agreements with, the special education director, assistant superintendent, principal and superintendent.
The board also approved a memorandum of understanding renewal of hard-to-fill positions. The memorandum states that “Based on the needs of the district to staff hard-to-fill positions and to avoid having to hire outside contractual service providers, the superintendent shall have the discretion to give a salary increase not exceed to $4,000 per year per position only to meet the years of credit given by other districts.”
The board also approved the Non-CBA Personnel and Administrative wage increases.
The board also heard readings of new board policies.
The board will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21. The meeting is currently scheduled to be held at the Robert D. Little board room. The April meeting was held via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.